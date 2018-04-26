Man Threatens Woman with Knife at Bus Station

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department arrested a man Wednesday night after police say he threatened a woman with a knife at a D.A.R.T. Bus Transfer Station.

According to police, two women found 63-year-old Frederick Sylvester laying on the ground halfway inside of a portable restroom at the bus station on South Queen Street. The women proceeded to help Sylvester get up on his feet and then a short time later, police say Sylvester accused one of the women of trying to rob him. Police report the man started chasing the woman with a knife and threatened to stab her.

Police were called following the threat and when they arrived on the scene, they arrested Sylvester, who was found in possession of that knife and 5 grams of marijuana.

Sylvester was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $14,700 secured bond. He was charged with Possession of Deadly Weapon During Commission of Felony, Aggravated Menacing, Possession of Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Marijuana, Terroristic Threatening, and Public Intoxication.