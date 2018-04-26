Police Looking for Dover Robbery Suspect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Looking for Dover Robbery Suspect

Northeastern Title Loans robbery surveillance; Photo Credit: Northeastern Title Loans/Dover Police Northeastern Title Loans robbery surveillance; Photo Credit: Northeastern Title Loans/Dover Police
Northeastern Title Loans robbery surveillance; Photo Credit: Northeastern Title Loans/Dover Police Department Northeastern Title Loans robbery surveillance; Photo Credit: Northeastern Title Loans/Dover Police Department

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying and locating the suspect involved in an armed robbery earlier this month.

Investigators say the robbery occurred at the Northeastern Title Loans on North DuPont Highway on Friday, April 6th just before 11:30 am. According to a police report, the suspect displayed a handgun as he demanded money before leaving the business with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Police ask if anyone can identify the man in the surveillance photos to give them a call at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or on-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com.

