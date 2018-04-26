Police Investigating Burglary at Milford Liquor Store

MILFORD, Del. - Police are investigating an early morning burglary at Mike's Liquor Mart in Milford.

The Milford Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division says their investigation has revealed that an unknown suspect forced entry into the business through a window.

Once inside the business, the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and liquor merchandise from the store prior to activating the alarm system and then fleeing from the business.

Detectives urge anyone with information about this burglary or the suspect pictured in the video above to call (302) 422.8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333. Tips can also be submitted online at: MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/