Police Discover Crack Cocaine During Salisbury Traffic Stop

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested a Salisbury man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of crack cocaine.

A deputy pulled over 18-year-old Hugosens Miclisse while patrolling the area of E Church St.

The officer called for a CDS detection K9 handler to assist. The handler said the dog was alerted to the odor of CDS coming from the vehicle. That's when deputies located crack cocaine in the vehicle.

Miclisse was arrested and transported to central booking where he was released by a commissioner on his personal recognizance. Miclisse was charged with possession of CDS: crack cocaine.