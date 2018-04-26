Talbot County Man Charged with Child Pornography Following Inves - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Talbot County Man Charged with Child Pornography Following Investigation

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 3:44 PM Updated:
QUEEN ANNE, Md. -- The Talbot County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Queen Anne man earlier this month after a months-long investigation revealed he had been downloading child pornography. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies charged Rolman Chun-Perez, 50 of Queen Anne, with 10 counts each of possession of child pornography and obscene matter on April 12. The charges stem from an investigation that started in February 2018. 

Police said an investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force within the Sheriff's Office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip concerned Chun-Perez, who the organization said was downloading child pornography to his Google account. Further investigation linked Chun-Perez to that account. After police conducted their search and seizure warrant, the Sheriff's Office said police found information that supports the child pornography charges. 

Chun-Perez was taken before a District Court Commissioner. He was ordered to be held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center. 

The Talbot County Sheriff's Office was assisted by various task forces within Maryland State Police as well as the Easton Police Department.

 

 

