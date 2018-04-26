"The Year of the Quarterback:" 2018 NFL Draft Kicks Off

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP/WBOC) -- It's that time again when all the teams in the NFL huddle together and teams battle it out to pick from some of the nation's top football players to join their franchise. The 2018 NFL Draft takes place in the home of the Dallas Cowboys at the AT & T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

To stay updated on the 2018 NFL Draft, click here.

This year's deep draft at quarterback lacks just one thing: a consensus top pick. None of the mock drafts heading into tonight's actual NFL draft in Dallas seems to even put them in the same order. So, let's see what the quarterbacks themselves think.

All of them say they're the best of the bunch except for USC's Sam Darnold, who suggests: "That's for other people to decide." Hogwash, say Wyoming's Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.

They all unabashedly tout themselves as the best option at QB in this draft.

"I think I'm the best quarterback here," Rosen has said. "I think every person in this draft should have the exact same answer."

Allen has said every quarterback has to believe he's the best because that confidence is the cornerstone of a successful pro career.

"We're all different, we all have our pluses, our minuses," Allen says. "But if you don't have the mindset that you're the best quarterback in this draft, you're not going to fare well in this league."

Mayfield has concurred, saying, "If you don't have that mindset then something's wrong."

When it comes to ranking the quarterbacks, most people have Jackson well behind the so-called "Big Four," going somewhere in the middle of the first round. Jackson has just as much confidence as the others, suggesting he's better than all of them.

"But I don't really care about what order we're in," Jackson has said. "They're all great quarterbacks, as well. So, I know they feel the same way."

This isn't just the year of the quarterback in the NFL draft. It's the century of the QB. The last time a quarterback wasn't selected in the first round of the NFL draft was 1996, when 41 other players were chosen before the Rams selected Michigan State's Tony Banks at No. 42.

Banks went 35-43 in eight seasons as a journeyman with the Rams, Ravens, Redskins and Texans. He was by far the most accomplished of the six quarterbacks selected, two of whom never played in the league and another who never started in the NFL. In the seventh round that year, the Ravens took John Stark of Trinity International. The inglorious QB class of 1996 brought in a total of 48-65-2. There have been 56 quarterbacks selected in the first round since then, including five in 1999.

That mark is expected to be matched or maybe broken tonight in Dallas.