Overbrook Town Center Back on Sussex County Council Agenda

This sign was put up by Kenny Hopkins, who owns a farm adjacent to the proposed site (Source: WBOC)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Overbrook Town Center is on the Sussex County Council's agenda for Tuesday, May 1.

The re-zoning application for developer TD Rehoboth, LLC is only listed under "Old Business." It's not clear yet exactly what the council will do, however per a court order, they must vote on the application within 30 days of the public record being closed. In this case, the record was closed after the public hearing that took place on April 10th.

In that hearing, the developer's attorney Jim Fuqua presented new, revised site plans that reduced the proposed shopping center size by 63 percent and would create 135 single family homes. Fuqua says the developers would also significantly contribute to roadway improvements at the proposed site.

The Overbrook Town Center would be built on Cave Neck Road and Route One, just north of Lewes. Those against the project say the shopping center would be out of character for the area and could potentially harm wildlife in the nearby marsh.

The County Council's next meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 AM in Georgetown on May 1.