Overbrook Town Center Back on Sussex County Council Agenda - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Overbrook Town Center Back on Sussex County Council Agenda

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 4:13 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect
This sign was put up by Kenny Hopkins, who owns a farm adjacent to the proposed site (Source: WBOC) This sign was put up by Kenny Hopkins, who owns a farm adjacent to the proposed site (Source: WBOC)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Overbrook Town Center is on the Sussex County Council's agenda for Tuesday, May 1.

The re-zoning application for developer TD Rehoboth, LLC is only listed under "Old Business." It's not clear yet exactly what the council will do, however per a court order, they must vote on the application within 30 days of the public record being closed. In this case, the record was closed after the  public hearing that took place on April 10th.

In that hearing, the developer's attorney Jim Fuqua presented new, revised site plans that reduced the proposed shopping center size by 63 percent and would create 135 single family homes. Fuqua says the developers would also significantly contribute to roadway improvements at the proposed site.

The Overbrook Town Center would be built on Cave Neck Road and Route One, just north of Lewes. Those against the project say the shopping center would be out of character for the area and could potentially harm wildlife in the nearby marsh. 

The County Council's next meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 AM in Georgetown on May 1.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices