Police: Man Hit, Killed After Leaving Car Over Road Rage
Posted:
Apr 26, 2018 4:23 PM
Updated:
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say a man who got out of his car in the middle of a highway because of a road rage incident was killed when a tractor-trailer ran him over.
Virginia State Police said the man stopped his car early Thursday in a northbound lane of I-95 in Sussex County, Virginia, got out and had a verbal exchange with the driver of a minivan who had been driving behind him.
An oncoming tractor-trailer was unable to stop and the truck's driver swerved to try and avoid the vehicles. The truck sideswiped the minivan and struck the man who had gotten out of his car.
Police said the 59-year-old man was killed instantly. Police did not release his name but said he was from Pennsylvania.
No one else was injured.
