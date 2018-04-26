Police Seek Public's Assistance in Locating Wanted Georgetown Ma - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Seek Public's Assistance in Locating Wanted Georgetown Man

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 5:11 PM Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Georgetown man wanted in connection with multiple burglaries and a shoplifting incident in Sussex County.

According to police, Jon T. Jefferson, 44, was allegedly involved with a burglary incident on April 9 at a home on Millcreek Road in Laurel. The second burglary reportedly occurred April 25 on Seaford Road in Laurel.

The shoplifting incident allegedly occurred at the Food Lion in Bridgeville on April 4, police said.

Anyone with information about Jefferson's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective A. Jones with the Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit at 302-752-3795. Information can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.

