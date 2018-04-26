One Person Injured After Ocean Pines Restaurant Fire

OCEAN PINES, Md - One person is flown to Christiana Hospital after a fire at Plaza Tapatia in Ocean Pines.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started early Thursday morning.

Fire companies from Ocean Pines, Berlin, Showell and Bishopville responded to the blaze.

According to the Bishopville Vol. Fire Department, the fire started by an explosion in the kitchen, however, the Fire Marshal's Office lists the cause as accidental and the investigation is ongoing.