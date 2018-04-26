Delaware Senate Approves Casino Tax Relief Legislation

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware's Senate has approved legislation that would reduce taxes and fees at the state's casinos.

Senators voted 17-3-1 to lower taxes on slots and table games. The legislation now heads to the House.

The legislation has bipartisan support. Efforts to lower casino taxes have had little success in past years.

Supporters of the legislation say Delaware's tax rates for casinos are too high compared with neighboring jurisdictions. The state's public casino, Dover Downs, lost $1.1 million 2017.