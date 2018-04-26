Lightship Overfalls Back Home in Lewes

LEWES, Del.- After months in New Jersey for hull restoration, the Lightship Overfalls is back in Lewes.

The ship arrived shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night, being supported by two tugboats. As the Overfalls arrived to its slip, it was met with cheers and applause from the crowd of people who lined the banks waiting for its arrival.

"It is really kind of an icon," said Overfalls Foundation President Albert Didden. It's a national historic landmark."

The Overfalls is one of only 17 existing light ships in the country, and one of only eight that's accessible to the public. Lightships served as floating lighthouses off the Atlantic coast in the 1800s to guide sailors over shoals. Four were off the coast of Lewes, and the closest was the Overfalls.

Didden told WBOC the ship was almost scrapped before the volunteer foundation formed. A number of the "Dirty Hands Gang" group that maintain the ship were onboard as it left New Jersey Thursday morning, then sat on the bay for hours waiting for high tide. Its original seven p.m. arrival was pushed back due to a logistical issue with another tugboat, Didden said. But the Overfalls' return was still met with fanfare, such as local eatery Irish Eyes' "Welcome Home" party for the ship.

"It’s just a part of our history [...] it’s like an institution out there," said Kathy Williams. "When people come they know they are going to see that ship, so it’s like somethings been missing."

A portion of Irish Eyes' proceeds on Thursday went towards the Overfalls Foundation. Now that the lightship is home in Lewes, Didden said they are throwing her a birthday party on May 25th. Regular tours for the ship will begin the next day.

For more on the lightship, click here.