Delaware State Police Goes Undercover to Stop Distracted Driving

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police says distracted driving is on the rise, based off of numbers from 2017.

That's why troopers have started going undercover to stop motorists using their cell phones on the road. On Thursday night DSP troopers invited WBOC to come along for one of their rides.

"We are looking for distracted drivers who are talking or actively engaged on the phone, or not wearing their seat belts, or if they're actually committing another traffic violation, they'll be pulled over as well," Sgt. Richard Bratz said.

The operation requires one unmarked van following four patrol vehicles, equipped with at least seven people traveling along Route 1. Within the first five minutes of the ride, the backseat spotter located the first violator, of many. Over the next hour, 11 would be pulled over for cell phone usage and three for not wearing a seat belt.

"We do tell people how we're seeing them. We do tell people that we're in the van and we could be in any unconventional, non-traditional vehicle out there looking for these violations," Bratz said.

Bratz said officers are not out for a "gotcha!" moment, they're simply trying to save lives with this mission.

"In 2017 we had over 200 crashes that were attributed to distracted driving and I know we had approximately 12-thousand citations that were written for distracted driving," Bratz said.

He says over the last few weeks, each time troopers have conducted this operation they see better results.

"The word's out, we put it out and hopefully people are paying attention to it. And we're basically here to be very positive, proactive and save lives," Bratz said.