New Project Aims to Reduce Cycling Accidents Along Rt. 1 in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Efforts to improve pedestrian and biking safety along Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach are nothing new, but a new project is hoping to leave its mark.

"Slow down. Look for traffic."

It's a simple message going a long way on Coastal Highway.

"We were experiencing troubles with cyclists using the sidewalks with vehicles entering the outlets on Route 1 that were not paying attention to the cyclists. Last year, there was a dozen of cyclists hit by cars," said Mike Tyler with the Delaware Bicycle Council.

Accidents Tyler and other volunteers are hoping to prevent by stenciling bike safety messages on the sidewalks near big retail parking lot entrances.

"Vehicles leaving an outlet or driveway are always looking to the left, but they're not looking for bicycles coming from the opposite direction," said Tyler.

The project is a collaboration between DelDOT and the Delaware Bicycle Council.

Forty spots along Route 1 were targeted for stenciling Thursday morning. Volunteers said they would return if all the spots were not marked.