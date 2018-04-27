Arrest Made in Capitol Green Shooting

DOVER, Del. -- The Dover Police Department says they have made an arrest in a shooting earlier this month in the Capitol Green area.

Back on April 17th, police were called to the 400 block of East Water Street just before 8:50 p.m. after hearing two homes were hit by gunfire. Police say they found several shell casings in the area but no residents were injured.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Syncere Friends, 19, and last night, police arrested Friends during a traffic stop.

Back in February, Friends was involved and arrested for a drug and firearm investigation in Dover where was charged with illegal gang participation, two counts of possession of firearm/ammo by person prohibited, receiving stolen firearm, second-degree conspiracy, possession of firearm during commission of felony, and violation of probation.

Friends was committed to JTVCC in default of $83,000 bond on the following charges: Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (5x), Criminal Mischief (2x), Conspiracy 2nd Degree, Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited, Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony and Traffic Offenses.