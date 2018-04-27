DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation to Dedicate Forest in Each County

Students from Maple Lane Elementary School join Governor John Carney and DNREC at the Tulip Tree Woods Nature Preserve in Brandywine Creek State Park to dedicate the park as part of the Old Growth Forest Network.

WILMINGTON, Del. – Today, DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation and the Old Growth Forest Network announced Delaware will be the first state in the nation recognized for dedicating a mature forest in each county into the Old West Forest Network; the forests will also be recognized as a state nature preserve.

Governor John Carney and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin to made the announcement today at an Arbor Day celebration at Tulip Tree Nature Preserve in Wilmington. The Tulip Tree Woods Nature Preserve in Brandywine Creek State Park, the Fork Branch Nature Preserve in Dover, and the Nanticoke River (Barnes Woods) Nature Preserve outside Seaford are also being preserved by the Old West Forests Network.

“Delaware has great outdoor spaces, and we should all take steps to protect our environment for future generations,” said Governor John Carney. “This designation will help boost Delaware’s growing eco-tourism industry, and add value to our $3.3. billion dollar tourism industry, by bringing even more visitors to our great state. We’re proud to recognize and protect the special nature of our preserves, and help promote a national effort to recognize the wonder of these areas on Arbor Day.”

“Delaware is proud to dedicate a forest in each county into the Old Growth Forest Network.” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.“By doing so, we are furthering protection of forests, promoting these special places, and recognizing the importance for future generations to enjoy. We can be proud of this distinction.”

Founded in 2011 by scientist and author Joan Maloof of Salisbury University, The Old Growth Forest Network is a national non-profit organization that seeks to preserve, protect, and promote the few remaining stands of old-growth forest in the U.S.

"As a Delaware native I am thrilled that my home state is the first state to have all of its counties represented in the Old Growth Forest Network,” said Maloof. “To be fair, with only three counties Delaware was one of the easiest states to complete, but it is still a significant accomplishment. To have all the forests dedicated into the network in a single day is very exciting. These forests will be forever protected from logging, and will be open to the public. Countless organisms will find the habitat they need in these shady forests, and generations of humans will find peace under their leafy canopies."

The Old Growth Forest Network also has dedicated forests in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and is expanding across the U.S.