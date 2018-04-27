Arrests Made in Princess Anne Home Invasion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Arrests Made in Princess Anne Home Invasion

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 4:57 PM Updated:

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Maryland State Police arrested two men suspected of a home invasion Tuesday in Somerset County.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. at a home on Greenwood School Road in Princess Anne. When troopers arrived, they made contact with a male victim, who had been injured during the alleged home invasion.

Troopers learned that two men, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Delaney Kingery and 26-year-old Robert Tyler Waltemeyer, had come to the home and began knocking on the door. When the victim unlocked the door, the two men allegedly forced their way into the home and proceeded to strike the victim repeatedly on his head with what was described as a pistol and a "police-style" baton, police said.

Various items were reportedly stolen from the home, police said.

The two men left, and the victim promptly called police.

Kingery and Waltemeyer were charged with home invasion, burglary, first and second degree assault, armed robbery, theft and weapons and other charges. They're being held without bail at the Somerset County Detention Center. 

 

 

 

 

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore

  • Community Takes Action to Help Fund Wicomico County Public School Initiatives

    Community Takes Action to Help Fund Wicomico County Public School Initiatives

    May 23, 2018 10:30 PM2018-05-24 02:30:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:30:54 GMT
    After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives.More
    After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives. More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices