Arrests Made in Princess Anne Home Invasion

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Maryland State Police arrested two men suspected of a home invasion Tuesday in Somerset County.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. at a home on Greenwood School Road in Princess Anne. When troopers arrived, they made contact with a male victim, who had been injured during the alleged home invasion.

Troopers learned that two men, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Delaney Kingery and 26-year-old Robert Tyler Waltemeyer, had come to the home and began knocking on the door. When the victim unlocked the door, the two men allegedly forced their way into the home and proceeded to strike the victim repeatedly on his head with what was described as a pistol and a "police-style" baton, police said.

Various items were reportedly stolen from the home, police said.

The two men left, and the victim promptly called police.

Kingery and Waltemeyer were charged with home invasion, burglary, first and second degree assault, armed robbery, theft and weapons and other charges. They're being held without bail at the Somerset County Detention Center.