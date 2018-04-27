Harbeson Man Arrested for 5th DUI

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Harbeson man was arrested for his 5th DUI offense after he was involved in an accident.

Delaware State Police say on Thurs., April 26, at approximately 3:59 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Lewes Georgetown Hwy in the area of Rogers Ave. in reference to a crash involving two vehicles.

Further investigation revealed that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Lewes Georgetown Hwy when it crossed the center line and into the westbound lane, striking a 2001 GMC Sierra Pickup truck.

Police say 57-year-old Anthony Pupillo was removed from the scene by EMS and taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

Troopers say when they made contact with Pupillo, an odor of alcohol was detected and a DUI investigation ensued.

A computer check revealed that Pupillo had four previous DUI convictions, making this his fifth offense.

Upon Pupillo’s release from the hospital, he was arrested and transported to Troop 4 where he was charged with 5th offense driving under the influence of alcohol (felony), driving while suspended or revoked and failure to remain within a single lane.

Pupillo was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,501 secured bond.

The driver of the GMC Sierra was not injured as a result of this crash.