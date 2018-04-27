Shrinking Coastline Concerns Some Bowers Residents

BOWERS BEACH, Del. --- Residents of the town of Bowers Beach say their beach-front properties are getting a little closer to the bay because of a shrinking coastline.

Peggy Riesinger of Bowers Beach said she's lived in the town for more than three decades and has definitely seen beach erosion and sea level rise diminish the space between her home and the Delaware Bay.

"Waves have crashed and splashed on the bottom of my deck steps. It was pretty scary. We had water coming from both directions," she said."

Mary Oxenford, who owns property in Bowers Beach off the coastal section of the town, said the higher water levels have also made partially flooded roadways more commonly seen, even outside of major rainfall or storms.

Studies by DNREC and the University of Delaware have suggested Bowers could see significant effects from sea level rise in the coming years.