Company Announces Plans to Open Brewery, Taproom in Virginia

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 10:27 PM Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - New Realm Brewing has announced that it will open a brewery and taproom in a Virginia facility that once housed the Green Flash Brewing Company.

New Realm Brewing confirmed in a news release Friday that it will open the brewery and tasting room in the former Green Flash Brewing facility in Virginia Beach.

News outlets report Green Flash permanently shuttered its Virginia Beach brewery and ended distribution to the East Coast.

The new brewery will be capable of brewing 40,000 barrels a year and will feature several things including an outdoor beer garden.

New Realm Brewing expects to open the location once it receives all applicable licenses and permits required for operation.

