Millsboro Police Seek Help Identifying Subject

MILLSBORO, Del.- The Millsboro Police Department needs your help identifying a person they want to question.

On Saturday, police released three pictures, one showing a person in a light colored top and pants, the others showing a large, brown SUV with what appears to be a star decal on the back.

Police say they want to question this person in a theft investigation. Police say that theft occurred in the Food Lion Parking Lot.

Anyone with information on the person pictured is asked to contact Officer Zubrowski at (302) 934-8174. Information can also be given by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or submitting it at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.