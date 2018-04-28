National Drug Take Back Day Hosted Saturday on Delmarva

DOVER, Del.- Police departments across Delmarva took part in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

According to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, the program helps people anonymously and safely dispose of unused or unwanted medications.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It was hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Individuals were asked to bring in their medication in pill bottles, boxes, blister packs or zip lock bags. Needles, aerosols, and other biohazardous materials were not permitted. According to state officials in Delaware, the event has collected 76,474 pounds of medication since 2010.

“I am grateful to the citizens across our state who take seriously their responsibility to rid their homes of expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications,” Governor John Carney said. “To reduce the toll that addiction is having on our state, we are combining education and prevention efforts like the Drug Take-Back Day efforts, with strong law enforcement and control measures, and an expanding treatment and recovery system.”

DHSS says the event keeps pharmaceuticals out of waterways and helps prevent overdoses. In addition to National Drug Take Back Day, there are a number of permanent drop off locations on Delmarva. In Accomack County, unused or unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off anytime at the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at 23323 Wise Ct. Accomac, VA 23301. Maryland and Delaware locations can be found in the PDFs attached below.