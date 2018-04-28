Archie Campbell Elected as Mayor of Milford

MILFORD, Del.- There soon will be a new mayor in Milford.

On Saturday, Archie Campbell won the mayoral race, besting competitor Todd Culotta. Campbell received 537 votes to Culotta's 334.

Campbell is replacing current mayor Bryan Shupe, who is stepping down to run for Rep. Harvey Kenton's seat in the Delaware House of Representatives. On Saturday night, Campbell's campaign's Facebook page posted a message of gratitude.

"Thank you for your support!," the post reads. "I look forward to continuing to serve this great community!"

Campbell currently serves as a city councilman for Milford's Ward One. On Saturday, Michael Boyle won that seat. Both men will be sworn in on Monday May 7th.