Supreme Court to Hear Arguments in Wilmington Killings

Supreme Court to Hear Arguments in Wilmington Killings

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 11:38 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware's Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the appeal of a gang member serving life in prison after being convicted of killing two men in separate incidents.

Wednesday's arguments in John Brisco's appeal concern a defense challenge to testimony about the accuracy of a GPS tracking device Brisco was wearing while on probation when 53-year-old Ionnis Kostikidis was fatally shot in Wilmington in 2013.

Brisco's attorney claims ankle bracelet records suggest Brisco was at a different location on the same block when Kostikidis was shot.

Brisco was sentenced to two life terms last year for the killing of Kostikidis and the shooting death of 18-year-old William Rollins Jr. two years later.

Brisco was acquitted of killing a third person, 20-year-old Devon Lindsey, six days before Rollins was shot.

