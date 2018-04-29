State Fire Marshal Investigating Deadly Smyrna House Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

State Fire Marshal Investigating Deadly Smyrna House Fire

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 7:01 PM Updated:

SMYRNA, Del. -- The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal said its investigating a deadly fire in Smyrna Sunday afternoon. 

The fire started around 1 p.m. on the 200 block of West Big Woods Road near Route 13.

Investigators said the Citizen's Hose Company responded to the home, where fire was coming out from the house trailer. Crews found one person dead inside the home, the State Fire Marshal said. There were no other reports of injuries. 

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages. 

Investigators said they're still searching for the fire's cause and origin, and said no smoke alarms were found inside the house trailer. The Division of Forensic Science will be performing an autopsy.   

The investigation is ongoing. 

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    May 23, 2018 5:23 PM2018-05-23 21:23:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:27:05 GMT
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices