State Fire Marshal Investigating Deadly Smyrna House Fire

SMYRNA, Del. -- The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal said its investigating a deadly fire in Smyrna Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 1 p.m. on the 200 block of West Big Woods Road near Route 13.

Investigators said the Citizen's Hose Company responded to the home, where fire was coming out from the house trailer. Crews found one person dead inside the home, the State Fire Marshal said. There were no other reports of injuries.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.

Investigators said they're still searching for the fire's cause and origin, and said no smoke alarms were found inside the house trailer. The Division of Forensic Science will be performing an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.