Carving Competition in Ocean City

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 9:06 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md--Carvers put their knives to work, as they make their very own masterpiece. The Ward World Championship took place Sunday afternoon. 

"The competition has grown to be this beautiful celebration of nature, it's  sculpture and also the hunting decoys that folks from Delmarva probably have seen on their family mantles. You get to see the full run of it here," says Director, Lora Bottinelli. 

David Turner, a local artist from Olney, Va, says he enjoys the diverse group at the event. 

"It's also great to see people come from Japan, overseas, and all across this country too," says Turner. 

The competition is also a chance for wildlife lovers to take plenty of pictures and admire more the 1,000 carvings. 


"Every bit of work here, has been hand carved!  I told my husband, this is one of the few things I could blow money on because it's just so beautiful," says June Sitler, an attendee. 

Thousands of handmade objects, several countries, all in one room. A chance for artist to showcase their work.  

