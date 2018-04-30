Live, work and play at the beach while building a career at American’s finest

small-market broadcast group! Draper Media is searching for a Chief Engineer

to shepherd us into the ATSC 3.0 future. Enjoy life with this family-owned

company on the beautiful Delmarva Peninsula, located between the Atlantic

Ocean and Chesapeake Bay. We seek an experienced television engineering

professional.

If you’re a hands-on leader with deep knowledge of broadcasting

equipment, RF transmission, digital television, IT, ENG, master control, news

and studio operations, we’d like to hear from you.

We operate four network-affiliated television stations, five radio stations, a robust digital division and low power TV stations. Our award-winning news team operates from an 11,000-square-foot NewsPlex and has three additional brick and mortar bureaus, microwave, satellite and TVU trucks as well as an ENG helicopter

and drone fleet.

We’re looking for a forward-thinking, out-of-box, solutions-oriented individual. Minimum 5 years television engineering experience and ASEE or BSEE preferred. SBE certification a plus. This position reports to the Director of Engineering.

Send cover letter, resume, and list of references to:

Nancy McGinnis

WBOC-TV

1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Salisbury, MD 21801

nancym@draperholdings.com

We are an "Equal Opportunity Employer"