Chief Engineer - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Chief Engineer

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 7:27 AM Updated:

Live, work and play at the beach while building a career at American’s finest
small-market broadcast group! Draper Media is searching for a Chief Engineer
to shepherd us into the ATSC 3.0 future. Enjoy life with this family-owned
company on the beautiful Delmarva Peninsula, located between the Atlantic
Ocean and Chesapeake Bay. We seek an experienced television engineering
professional.

If you’re a hands-on leader with deep knowledge of broadcasting
equipment, RF transmission, digital television, IT, ENG, master control, news
and studio operations, we’d like to hear from you.

We operate four network-affiliated television stations, five radio stations, a robust digital division and low power TV stations. Our award-winning news team operates from an 11,000-square-foot NewsPlex and has three additional brick and mortar bureaus, microwave, satellite and TVU trucks as well as an ENG helicopter
and drone fleet.

We’re looking for a forward-thinking, out-of-box, solutions-oriented individual. Minimum 5 years television engineering experience and ASEE or BSEE preferred. SBE certification a plus. This position reports to the Director of Engineering.

Send cover letter, resume, and list of references to:

Nancy McGinnis
WBOC-TV
1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Salisbury, MD 21801
nancym@draperholdings.com
We are an "Equal Opportunity Employer"

