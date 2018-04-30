Salisbury Mayor Releases Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2019

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has released his proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which totals about $61 million.

Day said the proposed budget reflects a city on the rise.

"We have to look at the things that cause our economy to grow," Day said. "We have to think about the limited dollars the government has from limited resources from property taxes."

The proposed budget allocates nearly $25 million to public safety efforts.

Day said that money will mainly go toward the police and fire departments, with goals to reduce crime and deliver effective response times.

Day said the budget makes other critical investments.

"This increases the investment in our homelessness reduction program, our housing first model which has so far housed 30 chronically homeless individuals permanently," said Day.

Investments neighbors like Jamar Goins said will go a long way.

"To invest in the city will make the city better for tourists," Goins said.

The mayor's proposed budget keeps taxes flat, but it does include an 8 percent increase in water and sewer rates.

"We know we've got a $77 million wastewater treatment plant online, so that's more expensive to operate," said Day.

Mayor Day said the City Council is working to lower that rate.

"I think we've already got that 8 percent down to about 2 percent, and we're working on ways to bring that down," said Day.

The council has already passed the budget in its first reading.

The budget will now undergo revisions before it heads for final approval in May.