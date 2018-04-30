Genshaw Reelected Seaford Mayor

SEAFORD, Md.- David Genshaw was elected to another three years as mayor and James King and Orlando Holland secured city council seats in Seaford's 2018 municipal election.

Genshaw, who was first elected in 2014, received 375 votes compared to challenger Alfred L. Cannon's 63.

In the five-candidate race for two council seats, King received garnered 233 votes while Holland, who was seeking another term, landed 195.

Matt McCoy finished a close third in the council race with 185, while Pat Jones and Shane Beard both received 99 votes.

Seaford council terms are two years.

A total of 466 votes - including 36 absentee ballots - were cast in the election, held Saturday, April 21.