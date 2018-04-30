Man Arrested for Threatening Harrington Police Officers

HARRINGTON, Del.- A Milford man is facing multiple charges following accusations that he threatened to shoot and stab Harrington police officers if they tried to arrest him for being disorderly inside a convenience store.
Harrington police said that at around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, April 28, a Harrington officer was assisting two Delaware State Police troopers with a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Royal Farms located on Milford-Harrington Highway. While assisting the troopers, the Harrington officer was called inside the store for a report of a man who was being disorderly with employees and refused to leave.
Authorities said that when the employee told the man, identified as 56-year-old William F. Metts 3rd, that she was calling the police, he threatened to shoot and stab the officers if they tried to arrest him and made hand gestures toward the officers like he was going to shoot them.
Harrington police took Metts into custody and transported him to the Harrington Police Department where he was charged with three counts of threaten the life or threaten serious physical injury to a public official or public servant, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass. He was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $3,350 secured bond.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:27:05 GMT
Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:25:45 GMT
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Members of the legislature's budget-writing committee have approved spending $23 million to give state employees $500 bonuses next year, on top of pay raises proposed by Democratic Gov. John Carney.More
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Members of the legislature's budget-writing committee have approved spending $23 million to give state employees $500 bonuses next year, on top of pay raises proposed by Democratic Gov. John Carney.More
Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:37 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:37:45 GMT
Photo: MGN Images
Photo: MGN Images
Seaford police are asking the public's help in identifying a car believed to have been used in a weekend home invasion in which one of the suspects put a gun up to a 5-year-old girl's head and threatened to shoot her.More
Seaford police are asking the public's help in identifying a car believed to have been used in a weekend home invasion in which one of the suspects put a gun up to a 5-year-old girl's head and threatened to shoot her.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-05-23 17:01:49 GMT
CBS Corp. is asking a judge to bless a move by its board to dilute the stock voting power of its controlling shareholder, the latest step in an ongoing legal battle for control of the mass media company.More
CBS Corp. is asking a judge to bless a move by its board to dilute the stock voting power of its controlling shareholder, the latest step in an ongoing legal battle for control of the mass media company. More