Man Arrested for Threatening Harrington Police Officers

HARRINGTON, Del.- A Milford man is facing multiple charges following accusations that he threatened to shoot and stab Harrington police officers if they tried to arrest him for being disorderly inside a convenience store.

Harrington police said that at around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, April 28, a Harrington officer was assisting two Delaware State Police troopers with a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Royal Farms located on Milford-Harrington Highway. While assisting the troopers, the Harrington officer was called inside the store for a report of a man who was being disorderly with employees and refused to leave.

Authorities said that when the employee told the man, identified as 56-year-old William F. Metts 3rd, that she was calling the police, he threatened to shoot and stab the officers if they tried to arrest him and made hand gestures toward the officers like he was going to shoot them.

Harrington police took Metts into custody and transported him to the Harrington Police Department where he was charged with three counts of threaten the life or threaten serious physical injury to a public official or public servant, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass. He was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of $3,350 secured bond.