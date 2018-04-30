Dewey Beach Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Bust

DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A weekend traffic stop in Dewey Beach led to the arrest of a Felton man on drug dealing charges.

Dewey Beach police said that shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, April 28, an officer stopped 21-year-old Peter Leskovac's vehicle for a traffic violation. Police said that while speaking with Leskovac, the officer detected an odor of marijuana come from the vehicle.

A subsequent search occurred and the officer reportedly located a backpack containing 24 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, small plastic bags and several rubber bands. Five grams of marijuana and $2,091 in cash were also located inside the vehicle, according to police.

Leskovac was charged with manufactures, delivers, or possesses with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia not related to personal use, quantity of marijuana, possession/consumption of marijuana for personal use, and operating a motor vehicle with improper window tint. He was ordered held in lieu of a $5,252 bond.