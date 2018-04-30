Three Arrested After Gun & Drugs Found in Traffic Stop

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department says two Dover men and a minor were arrested after a traffic stop Saturday night led to a gun and drugs being found in the car.

Officers pulled over a black Dodge Avenger in the area of Lakewood Drive and Columbia Avenue around just before 11:20 p.m. Saturday night for what police call an "equipment violation." When the the car was stopped, the responding officer reported they saw a 9 mm handgun on the dashboard of the car in plain sight. The driver of the car, Shabbazz Barlow, 23, reportedly admitted to the officer that the gun was his. The officer then proceeded to conduct a search of the car and later found .8 grams of marijuana and 108 bags of heroin under the right front passenger seat, according to police.

Barlow was arrested and later released on $8,000 unsecured bond on charges including possession of firearm by person prohibited, possession of marijuana (aggravating factor), and drug paraphernalia.

Passenger Jerry Green, 19, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and drug paraphernalia;. He was released on $20,000 bond.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was released on $10,000 bond.