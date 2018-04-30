DelDOT Holds Five Points Working Group Meeting

LEWES, Del.- Plans to improve the Five Points intersection in Lewes are moving forward.

On Monday evening, the Delaware Department of Transportation is hosting the fourth Five Points Working Group meeting. The meeting comes after a March public workshop and multiple comments from community members. Many comments referenced an uptick in traffic during the summer months.

"On the weekends now that the vacationers are coming in, I'll be in all weekend," says Five Points resident Alice Awad. "The traffic is just too bad. I can't even get out on the road hardly."

Other comments include a wish for a Five Points "Master Plan." That's something working group member Christian Hudson says has been needed for years.

"I'd really like to see the state and the county start taking a proactive approach to this and start applying some better metrics to help the funding for the infrastructure keep pace for the growth," he tells WBOC.

Hudson says he's ready for all these discussions and ideas to become reality.

"At our first meeting I know I asked the question--and I think most people had the same question in their minds was--why are we waiting four months to start tackling solutions?" he explains. "The problem is we have too small of roads and too many cars on those roads. Seems pretty easy to identity."

Sen. Ernie Lopez, who represents the Five Points area, says Monday's meeting is the next step in getting those ideas and comments off the ground.

"We need to set a timeline ,set a budget, how long is it going to take so we can make sure that we have the support from those in the community," he says. "To make sure that we can get this process moving with a significant amount of public support."

The Five Points Working Group meetings are open to the public. Monday's runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beacon Middle School in Lewes.