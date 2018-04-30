Dover Man Arrested in 2017 Forgery Investigation

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department says a Dover man has been arrested following a forgery investigation that got underway in July of 2017.

Police first received a forgery report on July 20, 2017 at One Stop Market located on North Walnut Street in Milford. Management told officers a check had been returned to them as a fraudulent check after a man came in and cashed a check written out to him on July 10.

A little over a month later, on Aug. 28, United Check Cashing Store located on North DuPont Boulevard, reported to police a man also came into its establishment on July 10 after a fraudulent check was returned to it after a man came in an cashed a check written out to him.

In both incidents, management told police the man presented his photo ID to them. Police identified the man as David Johnson, 44, of Dover.

Johnson was arrested on Sunday and charged with two counts of second-degree forgery, two counts of issuing a bad check under $1,500, and one count of theft by false pretense under $1,500. Police later learned Johnson had an active capias out of New Castle County Family Court. Johnson had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was committed to the Department of Corrections on $500 secured cash bail in reference to one of the above cases and $100 secured cash bail reference to the court capias. He received an unsecured bail in reference to one of the above cases. He was ordered to appear in the Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing at a later date in reference to the new cases and to New Castle County Family Court in reference to the capias.