The United Way

United Way chapters throughout the coastal region are mobilizing to help lead response and recovery efforts. All funds will be allocated for both front-line disaster relief and long-term recovery needs as determined by local United Way chapters in affected areas.

Donations- Earmark donations "Katrina Victim Fund"

  • Mail: United Way of America, PO Box 630568, Baltimore, MD 21263-0568
  • Online: www.unitedway.org
  • Phone: (800) 272-4630
