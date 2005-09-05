In response to the devastation caused by Katrina, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) has launched a massive relief effort to rescue and support animals and to assist their caregivers in the disaster efforts. Disaster animal response teams are in Texas coordinating a multi-state animal rescue and recovery effort. The HSUS disaster response unit, and other response units affiliated with HSUS teams, are in Mississippi.
Tax-deductible donations will be used exclusively for the HSUS disaster relief work. Earmark donations "Disaster Relief Fund." Donations of $25 or more come with a full HSUS membership and a subscription to the society's magazine "All Animals" magazine.
Donations
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices