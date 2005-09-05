FEMA- Volunteers Needed

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is seeking 2,000 Homeland Security Department workers to spend two weeks carrying out duties in the area devasted by Hurricane Katrina.

FEMA is seeking 1,000 people within 48 hours and 2,000 within one week. Training will be provided in Emmetsburg, Md., Atlanta or Orlando and special skills such as being bilingual or having a commercial driver's license are important. The volunteers are being told they must be able to work long hours, outdoors, all days.

Call Volunteer Mobile at (251) 433-4456 or visit www.volunteermobile.org