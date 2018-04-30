Somerset Co. House Fire Causes Estimated $100,000 in Damage

UPPER FAIRMOUNT, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a Somerset County house fire.

The Fairmount Volunteer Fire Department responded to James Myers' two-story wood framed home on Townrow Road around 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officials believe the fire started in the attic, but at this time, they are not sure of an exact cause.

No one was injured, but it did cause an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to deputy fire marshals.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lower Eastern Region Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.