Salisbury Man Arrested After Attempting to Sell Stolen Motorcycle

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man was arrested for stealing an off-road motorcycle.

Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office received a tip that 24-year-old Brandon Thompson was allegedly in possession of the stolen bike and had attempted to sell it on a website. They arranged for Thompson to bring the bike to a set location to make the sale.

Thompson was seen pushing the motorcycle towards the prearranged site, the sheriff's office said.

The motorcycle was confirmed to have been reported stolen through Delaware State Police.

Thompson was arrested, and the bike was returned to its owner. He was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and theft of an item with the value of less than $1,500. He was released on his personal recognizance.