Draper Crash Trial Pushed Back to September

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A trial related to last year's accident that fatally wounded longtime WBOC owner Thomas Draper will now take place in September.

During Monday's evidentiary hearing, attorneys for the state said that the final case review was scheduled for Sept. 5, with the trial occurring Sept. 10. Those events were originally scheduled for June 6 and June 11 respectively.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Shawn Armstrong was arrested on Jan. 10 of this year. He is facing charges of operation of a vehicle causing the death of another person and inattentive driving in connection with the Sept. 7, 2017 crash that occurred outside of Milford.

The Delaware Department of Justice says Mr. Armstrong was released on $150 bail the day of his arrest. According to a department spokesperson, first charge is a misdemeanor that could result in up to 30 months in prison or a $1,150 fine or both. The Department of Justice says the inattentive driving penalty is a fine ranging from $25-115.

After Monday's evidentiary hearing--where Draper's bicycle habits were discussed--Armstrong's attorney maintained that the crash was an accident, and used the words "terrible" and "unfortunate" to describe the crash and Draper's subsequent death.