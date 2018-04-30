Queen Anne's County Adds Opioid Awareness Sign Near Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md - There's now one more sign on Route 50 near the Chespeake Bay Bridge. Kathy and Warren Wright of the Queen Anne's County Drug-Free Coalition say it's a sign warning people not of road conditions, but of the drug crisis.

"This sign will be an educational, preventional tool," Warren said.

The two-sided sign was installed early Monday morning, listing the overdose and death toll in Queen Anne's County, as well as the rest of the state of Maryland.

Queen Anne's County Commissioner Jim Moran says he fought nearly seven months, appealing to state highway and transportation agencies to get the sign and its location.

"It took the intervention of the lieutenant governor to get us this location to reach as many people as we humanly can on the Eastern Shore," Moran said.

Moran says it's a sign helping not just those on the Eastern Shore. Queen Anne's County Sheriff Gary Hofmann says it's also helping by warning off drug dealers.

"We are going to catch them and we are going to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," Hofmann said.

The sign isn't exactly a welcome sign for tourism traffic, but Moran thinks it's worth it.

"As far as tourism is concerned, I'm going to trump saving lives over tourism every day of the week," Moran said.

As cars continue on near the Bay Bridge, the Wrights hope the sign will one day bring the drug crisis to a full stop.

"We think we're going to get it this time. It's going to be huge for us," Warrent said.

The new sign is the fifth of its kind in Queen Anne's County.