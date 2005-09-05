The Lower Shore Chapter of the American Red Cross of the Delmarva Peninsula is accepting donatations that can be submitted by mail, online or by phone. It is also providing escalated disaster training to volunteers willing help out with the Katrina disaster efforts.

To Donate:

By Mail: Checks payable to Lower Shore Chapter of the American Red Cross of the Delmarva Peninsula, PO Box 3714, Salisbury, MD 21802. Earmark checks "Katrina Victims Fund."

Online : at: http://lowershore.redcross.org

By Phone: (410) 749-5331

Volunteers:

The Lower Shore Chapter of the American Red Cross is recruiting and training volunteers to help with its Katrina-related efforts in various locations Eastern Shore of Maryland. To volunteer call our office at (410) 749-5331.

Escalated Disaster Training: The Lower Shore Chapter of the American Red Cross will be offering escalated disaster training for volunteers. If you are interested in becoming a deployment volunteer, call (410) 749-5331. You must be able to commit to a minimum of three weeks at the disaster site.