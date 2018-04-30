Greenwood Man Arrested for 5th DUI

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a Greenwood man after he was found to be driving under the influence for the fifth time.

Police said that on Monday, April 30, troopers were called to Sussex Highway at the intersection of Cannon Road to check on a vehicle in the roadway.

Upon arrival, troopers say 35-year-old Joseph R. Williams' tan 2004 GMC pickup truck was facing southbound in the northbound lanes.

Police said Williams was refusing to comply with the trooper’s commands, at which time a Taser was used and he was arrested.

Further investigation revealed that Williams’ pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Cannon Road when it crossed over the median, struck a DUI sign and continued onto the highway before it stopped.

Williams was transported back to Troop 5 where a DUI investigation ensued. A computer check revealed that Williams had four previous DUI convictions, making this his fifth offense. Williams was arrested and charged with 5th offense DUI (felony), resisting arrest (felony), driving while suspended and failure to drive in proper lane. He was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on $8,101 secured bond.