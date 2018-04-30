Three Caroline County Men Arrested for Making Destructive Devices

DENTON, Md.- Deputy Maryland state fire marshals arrested three Caroline County men for manufacturing and using destructive devices.

Officials say Michael H. Walker, 19, of Ridgely, Edward D. Lynch, 19, of Greensboro, and Brandon L. Bradley, 19, of Ridgely, were involved in an April 11 incident in Denton, Md.

Fire investigators responded to 213 South 6th St. after the Denton Vol. Fire Co. discovered two incendiary devices, commonly referred to as Molotov cocktails, near a detached shed in the backyard of the home.

Authorities say the devices had failed to function as designed and had self extinguished before the fire department’s arrival. During the investigation, it was learned that the two Molotov cocktails were thrown from a vehicle toward the shed that was only 50 feet from the home.

Deputy State Fire Marshals developed Walker, Lynch and Bradley as persons of interest and later applied for and received arrest warrants for all three men. They were all served the warrants today, seen by the Caroline County Court Commissioner and held with no bond.

All three men were charged with two counts of manufacture and possessing a destructive device, four counts of reckless endangerment, attempted malicious burning, second-degree attempted arson, attempted malicious destruction of property under $1,000 and conspiracy to manufacture and possess a destructive device.

If found guilty of all charges, each person faces a maximum penalty of 116 years and eight months in prison and/or $801,000 in fines.