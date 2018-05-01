Del. House Poised to Vote on Revised Bump Stock Bill

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware House lawmakers are set to vote on a revised bill banning bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic firearms.

The legislation to be considered Tuesday was previously approved by the House but was later amended in the Senate to lessen the penalty for a first offense of violating the proposed ban from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Chief bill sponsor Valerie Longhurst responded with her own amendment Monday changing the first-offense penalty for possession of a bump stock to a more severe misdemeanor than proposed by the Senate.

House Republicans have introduced their own amendment requiring the state to set aside $30,000 to compensate owners of bump stocks who would be forced to turn them in if the bill becomes law.