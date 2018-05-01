Baltimore May Pay $9M to Man Wrongfully Convicted of Murder
Posted:
May 01, 2018 7:56 AM
Updated:
BALTIMORE (AP)- Baltimore may pay $9 million to a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent 20 years in prison.
The Baltimore Sun reports that officials say the settlement with James Owen would be the largest settlement from the city in an alleged police misconduct case.
The settlement would come from Baltimore's regular budget and is set to go before Baltimore's spending panel Wednesday.
Owens was charged in the 1987 robbery, rape and murder of 24-year-old Collen Williar. Police found no physical evidence linking Owens to the crime, but charged him on the basis of a neighbor's testimony.
A neighbor had said he found a knife outside of Williar's apartment and retrieved it on behalf of Owens. Owens was cleared by DNA evidence more than a decade ago.
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
Friday, May 25 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:38:08 GMT
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Among the sea of 418 graduates at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore's spring commencement ceremony sits one student, Vasavi Veerapaneni. Graduating suma cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she's no ordinary student.More
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Among the sea of 418 graduates at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore's spring commencement ceremony sits one student, Vasavi Veerapaneni. Graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she's no ordinary studentMore