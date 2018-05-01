Laurel Man Arrested in Seaford Heroin Bust

SEAFORD, Del.- Seaford police say a 21-year-old Laurel man is behind bars following a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of nearly 250 bags of heroin.

Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, detectives and officers conducted an investigation into the delivery of heroin that would be taking place in the

parking lot of a restaurant in Seaford.

Police said that as a result of the investigation two people were taken into custody. A total of 247 bags of heroin were recovered, along with $740 in suspected illegal drug proceeds and 12.8 grams of marijuana.

Jaun'ye Paul, 21, of Laurel, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity, subsequent possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and ordered held in lieu of $11,200 secured bail.

Patra Daniels, 23, of Seaford was charged with possession of marijuana and released on a criminal summons.

