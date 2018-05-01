Construction Continues on Salisbury Bypass as Memorial Day Weekend Deadline Approaches

SALISBURY, Md. - A spokesman with the Maryland State Highway Administration said getting the Salisbury Bypass project complete by the end of the month will be a "scramble," but work is still on schedule to wrap up by Memorial Day Weekend.

The project is repairing 11 bridges along the bypass.

SHA officials said a cold winter hampered the paving season start, but bridge work has remained on track.

Now, crews are finishing up some repair work on bridges and getting ready to pave northbound.

That means drivers can expect a few daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday. However, SHA officials said that work will not impact weekend traffic.

Drivers said it's important work is completed before Memorial Day Weekend, when heavy traffic rolls into Delmarva.

"Traffic getting to Ocean City or wherever you got to go from the bypass will be a lot easier I imagine," said Debbie Hackett from Princess Anne.

SHA officials stressed that now more than ever is the time to remain cautious driving through work zones.

SHA officials also said crews will remain on scene even after work wraps up to so some clean-up. However, that work will not affect traffic flow.