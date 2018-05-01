Sussex County Council Denies Overbrook Town Center for Second Ti - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Sussex County Council Denies Overbrook Town Center for Second Time

Posted: May 01, 2018 11:37 AM Updated:
This sign was put up by Kenny Hopkins, who owns a farm adjacent to the proposed site (Source: WBOC) This sign was put up by Kenny Hopkins, who owns a farm adjacent to the proposed site (Source: WBOC)

LEWES, Del.- The Sussex County Council has voted to deny for a second time a rezoning application for construction of what would be the largest shopping center in southern Delaware.

The council on Tuesday turned down the rezoning application for developer TD Rehoboth, LLC's Overbrook Towne Center in a 3-2 vote.

After originally denying Overbrook in a 4-1 vote in 2016, the council was court-ordered to re-hear the application. During Tuesday's vote, Councilman I.G. Burton noted that the council's vote was solely about the land's use, not what would be built on it.

"It is not about a proposed mall or their financial feasibility," he said. "It is not about the overpass. It's solely a land use decision: is a CR zoning of 114 acres appropriate today in this location?"

Burton, Council President Michael Vincent and Council Vice President George Cole voted against the project. Sam Wilson voted in favor, citing property rights, and Rob Arlett said voting yes was good for Sussex County's future as the county continues to grow. 

"We cannot keep saying no and keep saying no to things," he says. "We have to be visionaries as our predecessors were because otherwise we will be constantly reacting which is why people are very negative about a lot of things today, and I get that."

Arlett also cited the potential economic impact of the proposed 850,000-square-foot shopping center on Route 1 near Lewes, citing the transfer taxes and building permit fees it would generate. In the past, supporters have said Overbrook would benefit the local economy by bringing with it hundreds of construction and retail jobs. They also said it would generate millions of dollars of revenue from tourists who come to shop and serve the local community as well.

Those against it said it was out of character with the area. Neighbor Kenny Hopkins says the development would have drastically changed his way of life.

"If it had passed I was going to have to go over the overpass, go into the shopping center, around this roundabout, follow the contour of the back of all the stores [to get home]," he explains. "It was going to be astronomical."

He says he hopes the property stays farmland for years to come. Members of the Overbrook Towne Center Coalition--a group of neighbors who have long expressed concern over the project-- say they understand the parcel may be developed in the future, but now they trust it will be done with care.

"It seems to be much more forward looking and much more in favor of smart development," says Jeffrey Stone. "There is a lot of growth happening. It needs to be accommodated, but in the right ways."

For more on the Overbrook Towne Center application history, click here

 

  • Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    May 25, 2018 9:24 PM2018-05-26 01:24:00 GMT
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
  • Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    May 27, 2018 4:51 PM2018-05-27 20:51:00 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
  • Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    May 27, 2018 4:29 PM2018-05-27 20:29:00 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
  • UPDATED POST: Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    May 26, 2018 3:45 PM2018-05-26 19:45:00 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
  • Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    May 26, 2018 10:26 PM2018-05-27 02:26:00 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
  • UPDATED POST: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    May 25, 2018 7:30 AM2018-05-25 11:30:00 GMT
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More
  • Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

  • Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

  • Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

  • Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    May 27, 2018 4:29 PM2018-05-27 20:29:00 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
  • Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    May 26, 2018 10:26 PM2018-05-27 02:26:00 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
  • Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Seaford as an Out-of-State Fugitive

    May 26, 2018 6:27 PM2018-05-26 22:27:00 GMT
    A Sussex County traffic stop leads to a Pennsylvania man arrested because of an active warrant for robbery.More
