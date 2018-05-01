Bridgeville Woman Arrested on 5th DUI Charge

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Bridgeville woman was arrested for a fifth driving under the influence offense after she flipped over her pickup truck.

Police said that shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, troopers were sent to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Atlanta Road south of Hill Road near Seaford. Troopers determined that a pickup truck driver had lost control after attempting to navigate a turn and flipped several times before coming to its final resting place.

A search of the area led to the driver, identified as 36-year-old Zabrina M. Wilson. Police said they detected an odor of alcohol while speaking with Wilson. A computer check revealed she had four previous DUI convictions.

Wilson was charged with 5th Offense DUI (felony), leaving the scene of an accident, failure to provide information at a collision scene and possession of marijuana. Wilson was arraigned and committed to the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $6,500 secured bond.